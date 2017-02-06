Refugee family welcomed at PDX after vetting order lifted

A few dozen people turned out to PDX Sunday night to welcome a refugee family to Portland from Iraq.

The ACLU says this family is the first to arrive in Portland after President Trump's vetting order was lifted by a Seattle federal judge and included three young Iraqi girls between the ages of 3 and 10.

Those who came out to welcome the family to Portland held signs and some said this welcome made them feel more optimistic.

Among those there to greet the family was Portland Police Bureau Chief Mike Marshman.

Those who attended said they hope this family is the first of many who will be allowed to start new lives in the Portland area.

