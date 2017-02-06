Latest storm brings flooding to metro, snow to coast - KPTV - FOX 12

Latest storm brings flooding to metro, snow to coast

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The majority of people in the Portland metro area were able to avoid the snow storm Sunday night, but rain showers still brought flooding to many areas overnight.

Road crews were forced to closed a section of Highway 217 northbound near Allen Boulevard due to standing water. By 5:20 a.m. Monday, both lanes were back open. 

Residents are keeping an eye on areas prone to flooding, including the Johnson Creek area and along SR-503 near the 8800 block in Vancouver.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Areas along the coast were slammed with heavy snow throughout the day Sunday.   

Multiple traffic incidents were reported along Highway 26. Drivers experienced slides and spinouts as they attempted to navigate through the storm.

Locals should expect snowy and icy roads Monday morning. Several school districts are either delayed or buses are on snow routes. Click here to see the latest school closures and delays. 

Rain showers and sun breaks are expected Monday with temperatures in the low 40s.

