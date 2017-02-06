Three-car crash involving OSP trooper kills two in Coos County

Two people were killed in a car crash in Coos County Sunday after one car collided with an Oregon State Police pickup truck and then was struck by another oncoming vehicle.

The office of the Coos County District Attorney said a Mitsubishi had been speeding southbound on Highway 101 near milepost 241 around 1:30 p.m. when it crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into a pickup truck driven by an on-duty Oregon State Police trooper.

A third vehicle heading northbound attempted to avoid the accident but crashed into the State Patrol truck and the Mitsubishi.

Officials said the Mitsubishi’s driver and passenger, both 18-year-old men, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old passenger was transported to a nearby hospital, then flown to Eugene with life-threatening injuries.

The OSP trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The four occupants of the third car were uninjured.

The names of the victims have yet to be released.

