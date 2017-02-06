One dies after car crashes into tree in Brush Prairie area - KPTV - FOX 12

One dies after car crashes into tree in Brush Prairie area

One person was killed after a car crashed into a tree in Clark County early Monday, according to firefighters.

Clark County Fire & Rescue said crews responded to the single-car crash in the 14000 block of Northeast 144th Street around 2:15 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find that the car had sustained extensive damage after crashing into a tree.

The driver, the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

The name of the driver has not been released. 

