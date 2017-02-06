One dies after car crashes into tree in Brush Prairie area

One person was killed after a car crashed into a tree in Clark County early Monday, according to firefighters.

Clark County Fire & Rescue said crews responded to the single-car crash in the 14000 block of Northeast 144th Street around 2:15 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find that the car had sustained extensive damage after crashing into a tree.

The driver, the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.