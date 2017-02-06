Oregon mother, baby rescued after landslide traps them in RV - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon mother, baby rescued after landslide traps them in RV

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Courtesy: Siuslaw Valley Fire & Rescue Courtesy: Siuslaw Valley Fire & Rescue
Courtesy: Siuslaw Valley Fire & Rescue Courtesy: Siuslaw Valley Fire & Rescue
Courtesy: Siuslaw Valley Fire & Rescue Courtesy: Siuslaw Valley Fire & Rescue
FLORENCE, OR (AP) -

 A mother and her baby have been rescued after a landslide trapped them in their RV home on the Oregon coast.

The Register-Guard reports that Siuslaw Valley Fire & Rescue fire marshal Sean Barrett says three inches of rain fell overnight Saturday and soaked the coast, causing the ground to give way on the hillside above the RV.

The slide trapped the RV under an uprooted tree. The mother called for help shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The mother's name and age were unavailable. Barrett says the baby is less than a year old and estimated that the mother was in her 20s or 30s.

Officials say they are staying with relatives.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.