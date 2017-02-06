Oregon mother, baby rescued after landslide traps them in RV

A mother and her baby have been rescued after a landslide trapped them in their RV home on the Oregon coast.

The Register-Guard reports that Siuslaw Valley Fire & Rescue fire marshal Sean Barrett says three inches of rain fell overnight Saturday and soaked the coast, causing the ground to give way on the hillside above the RV.

The slide trapped the RV under an uprooted tree. The mother called for help shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The mother's name and age were unavailable. Barrett says the baby is less than a year old and estimated that the mother was in her 20s or 30s.

Officials say they are staying with relatives.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.