Sinkhole closes section of rural Gresham road

A large sinkhole forced crews to close a section of a rural Gresham road Sunday afternoon.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said they closed Southeast Lusted Road between Southeast Altman Road and Southeast Hosner Road.

The sinkhole created a large void under the road.

Drivers can use Southeast Oxbow Drive or Southeast Dodge Park Boulevard as detours. 

