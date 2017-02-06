Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Monday, February 6

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, February 6:

Bruno Mars has a big planned tribute coming up, Prince’s music is back up for grabs and Imagine Dragons and The Weeknd tease fans about their new music. 105.1 The Buzz’s Sheryl Stewart has those stories and more on today’s MORE Music News. Learn more about Sheryl at 1051TheBuzz.com.

Say so long to sriracha. You can make your own spicy sauce to dress up everything from Mexican food to roasted vegetables. MORE’s healthy living expert Monica Metz is cooking up this hot recipe. Learn more at MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.