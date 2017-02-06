Entire Portland youth soccer club team earns college scholarships

A local girls soccer club has accomplished something extraordinary, setting up a bright future for the members of a team who have spent years together.

All 24 members of Portland's Crossfire United club have earned college scholarships and will be playing soccer at their universities.

As a team, the club has won two national titles, and some of the girls have played together since they were 11 years old, if not younger.

"Having 20 of your best friends with you, going through the same thing, have worked for the same thing for so long," Emma Hinson said.

Many of the players credit that long-term sense of team with the success they have seen on the pitch.

“A lot of us, since we have been playing together so long, we have that sort of bond that might be deeper than other teams,” Monet Kunz explained. “And the girls that have come to us, that maybe haven't been playing with us as long, have found a way to fit into that chemistry so it has worked out really well."

The girls say it's going to be tough leaving each other once this season is over, though the club still has 16 matches to go this June.

Their coach says she is trying to make sure they appreciate how fast the upcoming season, as well as their college careers, will go.

"I keep reminding them, ‘You are going into college, you need to prepare,’” Coach Mel Langley said. “You only get 16 games, basically now they only have about 80 games in their career left, and college goes by fast. Embrace the moment.”

