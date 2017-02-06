Intoxicated robber attempts to make get-away, arrested by Douglas Co. deputies

Douglas County deputies arrested two people Thursday after they attempted to leave a robbery scene in a car in Camas Valley.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call around 9:20 a.m. reporting a robbery at the Market Plus in Camas Valley.

According to witnesses, a man came into the store and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then ran from the store towards Camas Valley School, which prompted a school lock-in for about 30 minutes.

Law enforcement officials said the man then left the area in a white passenger car driven by another person.

The vehicle was later found around 10 a.m. at Kelly’s Korner Chevron in the Green District, where both occupants were taken into custody.

The driver, 32-year-old Shaune Earl Meilike of Camas Valley, was found to be intoxicated.

The second suspect, 25-year-old Arizona transient Jason Daniel Ryan, was subdued by deputies after refusing to comply with demands, according to the DCSO.

Both suspects were booked at the Douglas County Jail and face multiple charges.

