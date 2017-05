Two local comedians are hoping to keep their online sitcom rolling into a second season.

MORE photojournalist James Sparks caught up with the guys behind “Training Wheels.”

If you'd like to help support the cast and crew on season two, they're having a live fundraiser event at Dante's on Feb. 21.

Learn more at WhosTheRoss.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.