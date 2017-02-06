Bicyclist dies in crash involving box truck in north Portland

The Portland Police Bureau say a bicyclist died Monday morning in north Portland after being hit by a box truck making a right turn.

Officers from the North Precinct and Traffic Division responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a driver in the 7600 block of North Interstate Avenue just after 9 a.m.

When the officers and medical personnel arrived on scene they found a 53-year-old man with fatal injuries in the northbound lane of N. Interstate.

Investigators with the Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team discovered the cyclist was riding his bike north in the bicycle lane when the 38-year-old driver of the box truck attempted to make a right onto Farragut Street and hit the cyclist.

The driver of the box truck involved in the crash remained on scene and cooperated with officers. Preliminary investigations indicate that neither impairment nor distracted driving was considered a factor in the crash.

Police said the driver was not arrested or cited, but that the investigation is still ongoing. Once it is complete the investigation will be forwarded to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for consideration of possible charges.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.