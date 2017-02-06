Amazon ranks Portland, Vancouver among most romantic cities in U.S.

Love is in the air on both sides of the river, as Amazon has ranked both Portland and Vancouver as two of the 20 most romantic cities in the U.S.

The annual list uses sales data from cities with more than 100,000 people on a per capita basis and includes purchases of romance novels and relationship books, romantic comedy movies, a curated list of romantic music, as well as the sale of sexual wellness products.

Books include both Kindle and print editions, movies include DVDs and digital versions and music purchases include CDs and MP3 downloads.

Vancouver ranked 12th on the list, while Portland came in at number 18.

Seattle is between the two cities at number 14 on the list.

Vancouver finished fifth last year in Amazon's annual rankings.

San Antonio, Texas finished in the top spot this year for romantic cities, followed by Miami; Alexandria, Virginia; Orlando, Florida and Salt Lake City.

