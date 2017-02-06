Police investigate as many as 15 burglaries, 50 car prowls in Vancouver neighborhood

Police are investigating as many as 15 burglaries and 50 car prowls in a Vancouver neighborhood.

Officers are now working to reunite stolen property with the rightful owners.

Detectives identified two suspects, a man and a 16-year-old boy. Charges for the adult suspect have been dropped at this time pending further investigation.

Officers were notified on Jan. 31 of several car prowls and burglaries that had been occurring along the 4500 block of Washington Street, primarily in the Lincoln and surrounding neighborhoods in west Vancouver.

Further investigation revealed that the crime spree may have involved 10-15 burglaries and up to 50 vehicle prowls, according to investigators, many of which were not reported to police.

Police said entry was made through unlocked doors, as well as doors to garages, in almost all of the burglaries connected with this investigation.

The auto prowls involved people leaving valuables inside their vehicles.

A man who only wants to be known as Curtis said his home has been burglarized three times. Curtis has surveillance cameras and new locks for his gate, but that didn’t stop the suspects from coming back multiple times, even while he was meeting with neighbors to discuss the problem.

“About 30 people showed up at a local restaurant and we were talking about it that night and the padlocks were on my gate,” said Curtis. “Well, they came back again that night and they crawled over the fence and tried to slide one of the windows open.”

Victims who reported a burglary or auto prowl, and know their serial numbers or have identifying marks on their property, should contact Detective Zachary Ripp at zachary.ripp@cityofvancouver.us or 360-487-7400, Ext. 3112.

Anyone who believes they were the victim of an auto prowl and has not made a police report is asked to call 360-487-7355. Online reports can be made at cityofvancouver.us/police/page/crime-reporting.

Burglary reports require a call to 311.

The Vancouver Police Department has crime prevention tips online at cityofvancouver.us/police/page/crime-prevention.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.