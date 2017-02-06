Estimated 3,000 gallons of sewage overflows from manhole into SW - KPTV - FOX 12

Estimated 3,000 gallons of sewage overflows from manhole into SW Portland creek

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Around 3,000 gallons of sewage overflowed from a manhole in southwest Portland and went into a nearby creek.

Portland Bureau of Environmental Services crews stopped the sewage release late Sunday night near Southwest 46th Avenue and Vermont Street.

Workers said the overflow went into an unnamed creek that flows into Vermont Creek, which is a tributary of Fanno Creek.

People are advised to avoid contact with surface water in that area for at least 48 hours due to the possibility of increased bacteria in the water.

The cause of the overflow is currently unknown.

This sewage release is not related to Portland's combined sewer overflow control system.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

