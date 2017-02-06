Landslide blocks road in the West Hills area

A landslide has shut down a major road in the west hills of Portland and came dangerously close to a home, even damaging a car.

Neighbors said the slide happened around 9 p.m. No one had to be evacuated from any nearby homes, though some homes are just feet away from the slide.

There is also a great deal of debris to be cleaned up at Southwest Fairhaven Drive and Skyline Boulevard, with at least 200 cubic yards of mud and several trees coming crashing down.

One driver was on Skyline when the slide happened, filling the street in front of her and branches pinned her in her car. A nearby resident was able to help the woman from her car, which was left just in front of the mud and branches with visible damage to the vehicle's roof.

The slide pushed mud and debris all the way across the road and into the yard of a home off of Skyline. The slide also brought down a utility line and broke a power pole.

Nathan Javens lives in the area and said he heard the commotion Sunday night and came out of his house to see what was happening.

"I heard some noise like a cracking, and then I heard cars honking and saw cars waving people back, so I went to check it out,” he said. “They closed the road right after that, and I walked around a little bit, but it didn't seem safe."

Portland Fire and Rescue officials said their crews did not respond to any 911 calls regarding this landslide, though the Bureau of Emergency Communications did say that they directed a 911 call about the driver being stuck to Portland police.

While Portland Bureau of Transportation crews did not clarify if they expected any more slides, PBOT crews were working to clear debris from the area. PBOT also advised that the intersection is expected to be closed for several days during the cleanup.

