Missing Gresham man found in downtown Portland

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A missing Gresham man was found in downtown Portland, according to his family.

Police asked for the public's help locating 21-year-old Jaquan Jenkins on Monday. He was last seen at his Gresham home on Jan. 22.

Family members told police he is developmentally delayed, functions at a third-grade level and requires daily medication.

On Wednesday, a family member reported that he had been found in downtown Portland. The Gresham Police Department confirmed he is no longer listed as a missing person.  

