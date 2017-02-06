Police: Pounds of meth, heroin, cocaine seized during S. Oregon - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Pounds of meth, heroin, cocaine seized during S. Oregon traffic stop

Evidence photo: Oregon State Police Evidence photo: Oregon State Police
Hipolito Adan De Jesus, Jose Perfecto Adan De Jesus (Jail booking photos provided by OSP) Hipolito Adan De Jesus, Jose Perfecto Adan De Jesus (Jail booking photos provided by OSP)
Pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine were seized during a traffic stop in southern Oregon that led to the arrest of two men from Washington, according to police.

Oregon State Police troopers stopped a 2001 GMC Yukon for traffic violations on Highway 97 just north of Klamath Falls at 11:43 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the driver attempted to run away, but was quickly taken into custody.

Police said a search of the SUV, with the assistance of a drug detection K-9, revealed 3 pounds of crystal meth, 3 1/2 pounds of heroin, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, $66,550 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol.

The driver, 32-year-old Jose Perfecto Adan De Jesus, and the passenger, 27-year-old Hipolito Adan De Jesus, were arrested and booked into the Klamath County Jail on charges of possession and delivery of meth, cocaine and heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, criminal conspiracy, attempt to elude by foot for the driver and possession of a forged instrument for the passenger.

Both men are from Bridgeport, Washington, according to police.

