Police: Pounds of meth, heroin, cocaine seized during S. Oregon traffic stop

Pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine were seized during a traffic stop in southern Oregon that led to the arrest of two men from Washington, according to police.

Oregon State Police troopers stopped a 2001 GMC Yukon for traffic violations on Highway 97 just north of Klamath Falls at 11:43 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the driver attempted to run away, but was quickly taken into custody.

Police said a search of the SUV, with the assistance of a drug detection K-9, revealed 3 pounds of crystal meth, 3 1/2 pounds of heroin, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, $66,550 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol.

The driver, 32-year-old Jose Perfecto Adan De Jesus, and the passenger, 27-year-old Hipolito Adan De Jesus, were arrested and booked into the Klamath County Jail on charges of possession and delivery of meth, cocaine and heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, criminal conspiracy, attempt to elude by foot for the driver and possession of a forged instrument for the passenger.

Both men are from Bridgeport, Washington, according to police.

