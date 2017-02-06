Police: Idaho homicide suspect arrested after 100 mph chase in E. Oregon

A wanted homicide suspect out of Idaho was arrested after a high-speed chase on an eastern Oregon highway, according to police.

Oregon State Police received information that the fugitive, identified as 46-year-old John David Wurdemann of Twin Falls, Idaho, was traveling on Highway 20 between Burns and Ontario.

Police described Wurdemann as "known to have violent tendencies and to abuse drugs."

Oregon State Police, with the assistance of the Harney County Sheriff's Office, Malheur County Sheriff's Office and an agent from the Bureau of Land Management, attempted to locate the blue Ford F-150 pickup Wurdemann was believed to be driving.

The truck was spotted near Milepost 163 on Highway 20 parked on the shoulder. As law enforcement pulled up behind the truck, the driver took off.

Police said a chase ensued that ranged from 50-100 mph. Police said the driver was reckless on the road and numerous items were thrown from the truck, including a loaded gun.

Those items were recovered as evidence, according to police.

Spike strips were deployed and the pickup veered off the right shoulder of the highway and into a snowdrift at Milepost 218.

Wurdemann and his passenger, 22-year-old Stormy Raine Allen, also of Twin Falls, Idaho, were arrested and booked into the Malheur County Jail.

Wurdemann had two nationwide felony warrants, one for homicide out of Canyon County, Idaho, and the other for unlawful possession of a firearm out of Twin Falls, Idaho. Wurdemann is facing additional charges of attempt to elude, felon in possession of a firearm and reckless driving.

Allen faces charges of attempt to elude, felon in possession of a firearm, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, offensive littering and interfering with a police officer.

The investigation is continuing. No further details were released about the Idaho homicide investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.