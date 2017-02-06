FBI needs help identifying man responsible for five robberies, $3K reward offered

The FBI is asking the public's for help identifying a man who is believed to be responsible for at least five robberies in Oregon.

FBI-Oregon said the suspect will walk into a bank branch, approach a teller, demand cash, receive cash and leave on foot.

The FBI agents and local detectives are currently investigating the suspect's role in the following robberies:

Chase Bank, 111 S. State Street, Lake Oswego on 12/21/2016

Chase Bank, 1675 N. Highway 99W, McMinnville on 1/10/2017

Chase Bank, 480 Glen Creek Road Northwest, Salem on 1/19/2017

OnPoint Community Credit Union, 2430 Northeast McDonald Lane, McMinnville on 1/24/2017

First Federal Savings and Loan, 121 North Edwards Street, Newberg on 2/3/2017

The suspect is described as a white man between the age of 35-50 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, average build, and has a gray goatee with sunken cheeks. In some of the robberies, the suspect has worn a baseball cap over a stocking cap. In one case, the cap said "FBI."

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the FBI in Salem at (503) 362-6601, or FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181.

