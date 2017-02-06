Former Beaverton nurse sentenced to prison for sex abuse

A former Beaverton nurse who pleaded guilty to charges including third-degree sex abuse was sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Alex Woolner, 38, was arrested in April 2016. By May 2016, investigators said they had identified multiple victims who were patients seeking medical treatment at the Beaverton Kaiser Permanente on Southwest Western Avenue.

Woolner worked at the Kaiser office and was initially placed on administrative leave on Jan. 28, 2016 after the first complaint was made by a patient.

An initial investigation found no confirmation that misconduct had occurred, Kaiser Permanente reported at the time, so Woolner was allowed to return to work. He was placed on leave again Feb. 29 and resigned from his job while under investigation.

Police said Woolner had inappropriate physical and verbal contact that was sexual in nature with patients, subjected at least one victim to an "unnecessary and intrusive" exam and accessed women's medical records to get cell phone numbers and then called and texted the women directly recommending additional medical procedures.

Woolner pleaded guilty last week to charges of third-degree sex abuse, second-degree attempted kidnapping, invasion of personal privacy and computer crimes.

Woolner was sentenced Monday to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years post-prison supervision. He must also register as a sex offender.

Kaiser Permanente released a statement at the time of Woolner's arrest last year saying they were cooperating with the Beaverton Police Department's investigation and would be reviewing operations and policies to "identify any additional steps we can take to improve patient safety."

