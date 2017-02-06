Police: Three arrested during Hillsboro drug investigation

Police three people during a drug investigation at a Hillsboro home Monday morning.

Hillsboro Police Department said around 9 a.m. the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) received information that methamphetamine was being sold out of a home in the 2200 block of Northeast Sunrise Lane.

The WIN team arrived on scene and entered the home using flash-bang entry. Six people were detained and removed from the home.

Officers said a small amount of drugs were found inside the home.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the actual number of arrests made during the investigation.

