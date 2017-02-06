Cold case: Detectives searching for answers in 1990 disappearance of 10-year-old girl

Where is Kacey Perry? That's the question that weighs on the minds of Portland detectives more than a quarter century after the 10-year-old little girl first disappeared from her father's home.

After all this time, detectives say they are still fighting to find her.

The case of Kacey Perry captivated a region, shattered a family and haunts investigators to this day.

"I've spoken to detectives that worked on this case and this is definitely a case they've carried with them emotionally since," said Portland Police Detective Meredith Hopper.

It's a case that's gone cold, though Detective Hopper is eyeing to unearth new leads 26 years later. Old case files take her back to that September night in 1990.

"Kacey was originally from Keizer, but she was on visitation with her father up in Portland," said Hopper.

Kacey and her dad spent the day shopping and ate dinner at his southeast Portland home, according to police.

"They had somewhat of a little argument and he asked Kacey to go to her room and she went to bed about 10 p.m. at night," said Hopper.

Kacey's father told police he checked back in on his little girl around 11 p.m., but she was gone.

"He frantically searched the house and the neighborhood, he drove around the block looking for her thinking maybe she left on her own because she was angry, and when he couldn't find her, he called police and the search started," said Hopper.

Police say no one broke into the house, so it appeared as if Kacey walked out on her own. Though where she went next, not even detectives are certain.

"They found some of her belongings at a nearby convenience store, but we're talking about 1990 not 2016, so there's no surveillance footage available," said Hopper. "We don't know if her belongings were thrown there, or if she went there on her own, we just don't know."

As the days went by, the efforts to find Kacey grew. At one point search dogs picked up her scent near Laurelhurst Park. Divers searched the pond there, but found nothing.

Soon after tips came in, including sightings of someone who looked like Kacey walking south on Interstate-5.

"Original detectives did a lot of follow up on those leads, and they did find a young male hitchhiker who may have been confused for younger female. So, we don't know if it was him they saw, or Kacey, or someone who looked like her," said Hopper.

Detectives have their theories about what happened that night, but short of finding the evidence to prove it, they remain theories.

They've questioned people in connection with Kacey's disappearance, but no one was ever officially named a suspect.

"Detectives did a great job on the case, but unfortunately they were never able to find the answer to where she went," said Hopper.

At this point Hopper believes Kacey is not alive.

"I'd like to say yes, but it's been many years and I would be surprised," Hopper added.

Yet still, her pursuit for answers continues.

"Someone knows what happened to her, whoever took her has a family and ties to the community as well. We always hope that someone had suspicion of that person back then and maybe they'll call in now and give us a tip, tell police where to look," said Hopper.

FOX 12 checked to see if Kacey's loved ones had any interest in being interviewed, but they did not feel up for talking about the case at this time.

If you think you might know what happened to Kacey detectives want to hear from you immediately.

Witnesses may contact Cold Case Homicide Unit investigators directly at (503) 823-0400. To remain anonymous, witnesses may provide information through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about unsolved homicides can lead to a reward of up to $2,500 cash. All other unsolved felony crimes are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Text CRIMES (274637) - Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.

Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

