People advised to avoid Clackamas River after Gladstone sewage overflow

Heavy rains caused a sewage overflow in Gladstone.

People were advised to avoid the Clackamas River for several days due to the discharge of raw sewage that occurred Sunday.

City workers said the waste water and storm water systems in Gladstone were overtaxed by the heavy rains that hit the area over the weekend.

The raw sewage discharge occurred at the storm water outfall at the south end of Portland Avenue at West Clackamas Boulevard.

