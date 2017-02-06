300 Intel drones used during Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance

The creative minds at Intel played a big part in Lady Gaga's halftime performance at the Super Bowl Sunday night.

Exactly 300 drones flew over Houston's NRG Stadium. Each one is called an Intel Shooting Star.

Unlike drones that most people are familiar with, these don't have cameras. They were custom designed with custom controls and special software all to be part of a custom animation, which was the 3-D image of the American flag that could be seen behind Lady Gaga.

"So the Intel Shooting Star drone is completely changed. It's a lightweight drone that was purposely built for light shows. It's made out of plastic and foam. It has plastic propeller cages in there, and there's an LED that emits over 4-billion color combinations," said Natalie Cheung, General Manger for Drone Light Shows at Intel.

For Sunday night's show, it wasn't as simple as flying the drones into the air.

Intel's Project Manager Madeleine Ong says they worked to design a 3-D sculpture while considering the airspace and the custom animation.

"And so this isn't just entertainment as a light show in the sky. Think of it also as marketing. Billboards in the sky that you can do - a way for a company to put out their brand and bring it to life," said Ong.

Each drone weighs about as much as a volleyball. And the 4-billion color combinations are done with just four different LED color combinations of red, blue, green and white.

