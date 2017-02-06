Police: Man robbed at knife point outside Beaverton bank

Police are looking for FOX 12's Most Wanted after two people robbed a man at knife point outside a Beaverton bank.

Beaverton Police Department says the robbery happened around 6 p.m. when a man was walking back to his car in the parking lot of a US Bank at 2855 Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard.

The victim told police a man with a knife came up to him and forced him to hand over his wallet. Seconds later the man and a woman who was with him ran off. No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance photos of the man they believe is the suspect. He is described as a white man in his late teens to early 20s, brown hair, light facial hair and was wearing dark clothing with a baseball cap that has a marijuana leaf on it.

The woman is described as white, in her late teens to early 20s, long dark hair and was wearing a hat with a marijuana leaf on it.

FOX 12 spoke with a man who works at the McMenamins across the street from the bank.

"There's quite a bit of traffic that comes in and out throughout the day, you know. I feel like someone would've seen something," said Sebastian Bettis.

Police had a K9 unit out searching but have not located anyone matching the suspects description.

If you have any information on the robbery, please call Beaverton police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.