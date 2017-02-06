Two Portland landlords file lawsuit against the city over relocation ordinance

Two landlords are suing the City of Portland after City Council unanimously passed the "Tenant Relocation Ordinance" last week. (KPTV)

The ordinance proposed by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly was passed on Thursday with a 5-0 vote by City Commissioners. It requires Portland landlords to pay renter's moving fees under no-cause evictions, or if a renter decides to move out after their landlord increases their rent by 10 percent or more within a years time.

Leading up to the vote, renters shared stories of being evicted without cause, while landlords argued that they want people to live in their homes but they too need financial stability.

On Monday, two property owners, Phillip E. Owen and Michael Feves, filed a lawsuit that claims the ordinance violates state and federal law by controlling rent and by imposing financial burdens on the landlords.

