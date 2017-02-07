Police: 19-year-old Aloha man convicted of attempted sexual abuse

Washington County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old man has been convicted of sexually abusing two girls he met at a Beaverton martial arts academy.

WCSO said Chandler Osofsky, of Aloha, was arrested after Washington County Child Abuse Detectives began an investigation regarding an allegation of sexual abuse. Osofsky pled guilty to attempted sexual abuse in the first degree and completed his sentence.

In May 2016, WCSO deputies were contacted by another underage victim concerning Osofsky.

WCSO said both victims were abused by Osofsky when he was 15 and they were eight. The girls met him while they were enrolled at Aim High Martial Arts in Beaverton.

Osofsky was convicted of attempted sexual abuse and attempted unlawful sexual penetration concerning the second victim on February 3. He will be sentenced at a later date.

WCSO said there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call (503) 846-2755.

Editor's Note: Story has been corrected to reflect that Osofsky was not employed by Aim High Martial Arts.

