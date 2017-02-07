Fire rips through SE Portland apartment complex, three sent to hospital

Fire investigators from Portland Fire & Rescue are trying to figure what sparked a fire at southeast Portland apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the Garden Park Apartments on Southeast 30th and Steele St. around 5:15 a.m. Sunday. When the first engines arrived heavy smoke and flames was coming from two upstairs apartments.

Firefighters say early reports indicated there were three people inside one of the apartments that was on fire.

As firefighters on the outside attacked the flames, others coordinated a search and rescue operation. Crews found one person inside and brought her to safety. Two other women were able to escape the fire on their own by jumping from a second story window.

A post to a YouCaring page set up by a friend of the three women who live in the apartment says the trio are Reed College students Mara Gibbs, Miranda McGough, and Hattie Dalzell. The post says two of the three were home at the time of the fire and that they lost everything.

"There are serious medical situations that will undoubtedly result in costly bills. All of their belongings have been destroyed, including their clothes, computers, furniture, and school/art supplies,” the post reads.

Gibbs is listed in critical condition at the Legacy Oregon Burn Center, McGough was treated and released from Legacy Emanuel Sunday, for smoke inhalation.

As of Monday evening fire investigators have not released a cause of the fire.

