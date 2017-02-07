Slick roads, leftover landslides greet Portland drivers Tuesday

Some drivers around the Portland area dealt with slippery roads Tuesday morning as lingering moisture turned to ice overnight.

Weather experts said several areas may turn icy through the morning as temperatures dip below freezing.

Temperatures are expected to warm up to the low 40s later during the day.

Heavy rains brought by Sunday’s storm caused several landslides throughout the area, and some drivers in the West Hills may still need to adjust their Tuesday morning commutes.

Southwest Skyline Boulevard still remains buried under mud, trees and debris.

The slide initially came down Sunday evening, but continued to worsen Monday as the ground continued to move.

Experts said the slide is the result of the two inches of rain Portland received in the last 24 hours.

Skyline between Fairhaven and Fairview will remain closed through Monday evening, according to crews. They said they hope to have the road cleared sometime Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.