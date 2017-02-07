PBOT budget request to include funding for aerial drones

The Portland Bureau of Transportation may be able to add aerial drones to their list of road equipment next winter, according to officials.

In a release on Feb. 1, PBOT said they recently filed a budget request for $2.8 million from the City’s General Fund Budget for 2017-18 to expand their ability to clear roads during winter storms.

According to officials, $12,000 of that budget request would go towards two aerial drones for use in evaluating landslides and floods.

The funding would also go towards other road equipment including a grader that will clear hard packed snow from roads, three de-icing trucks, eight sand and salt trucks, a fixed traffic camera on West Burnside, two anti-icing liquid storage tanks and six new plow blades.

PBOT said they are also seeking additional resources to expand Portland’s winter weather response by negotiating a partnership with the Seattle Department of Transportation that would make it easier for the two cities to share resources during severe winter storms.

In addition, crews are looking to hire potential plows from the private sector to help with clearing snow.

PBOT is also working the Portland Water Bureau to see if any planned equipment purchases could include trucks that could accommodate snow plow attachments.

PBOT hopes that the additional resources will better prepare their crews for future winter events.

