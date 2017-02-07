Oregon Zoo welcomes first condor eggs of 2017

The Oregon Zoo staff recently welcomed three new California condor eggs to their condor breeding program, according to a release posted Monday.

Keepers at the zoo’s Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation said the eggs arrived over the past week, and more should be on the way.

The Oregon Zoo has been working for several years to rehabilitate the condor species through their breeding program.

“Each new egg is critical to the California condor’s comeback,” said lead condor keeper Kelli Walker.

Since 2003, 61 chicks have hatched at the zoo and 47 Oregon Zoo-reared birds have been placed in field pens for release.

The Oregon Zoo hopes the 2017 condor breeding season will help boost the bird’s population totals.

Zoo keepers say California condors are the largest land birds in North America, weighing between 18-25 pounds with wingspans up to 10 feet.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.