Landslide closes section of Cornell Road in NW Portland

A landslide forced crews to close a section of Northwest Cornell Road on Tuesday morning.

A large amount of mud and debris came down across one lane of the road.

Crews were on scene before 8 a.m., but engineers needed to assess the hillside before the debris could be cleared.

Snow came down in the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

The road reopened by 10 a.m.

New slide blocks Cornell near Audubon Society. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/QaUWaLdTF6 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 7, 2017

Alert: NW Cornell REOPENED early, even w/snow! Another crew improving drainage for bike path near tunnel. #pdxtraffic #pdxtst #pdxbikes pic.twitter.com/lLVZIvJbLx — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) February 7, 2017

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Cornell was closed from the Audubon Society to the tunnel.

A larger slide also kept Skyline Boulevard closed Tuesday between West Burnside and Highway 26.

