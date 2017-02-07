Landslide closes section of Cornell Road in NW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Landslide closes section of Cornell Road in NW Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A landslide forced crews to close a section of Northwest Cornell Road on Tuesday morning.

A large amount of mud and debris came down across one lane of the road.

Crews were on scene before 8 a.m., but engineers needed to assess the hillside before the debris could be cleared.

Snow came down in the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

The road reopened by 10 a.m. 

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Cornell was closed from the Audubon Society to the tunnel.

A larger slide also kept Skyline Boulevard closed Tuesday between West Burnside and Highway 26. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.