Elderly woman found dead in Newberg house fire

A woman was found dead in a burning Newberg home.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Paradise Drive just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. A 911 caller reported smoke coming from the two-story home.

The caller knocked on the door several times, but nobody answered.

"A bunch of the fire trucks were coming and we could see Tualatin and Sherwood and Dundee coming in, and so we thought it was a big deal," said Winne Ballard.

Ballard was home around 10 a.m. when crews responded to the fire. She watched as firefighters went inside and tried to tackle the flames.

"Then we saw them starting to break the glass upstairs and then we could kind of see the flames inside," said Ballard.

Firefighters said an elderly woman was found dead upstairs in the house. The woman was the only person inside the home.

Her cause of death was not immediately known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters said their search efforts were hampered by a significant amount of debris and clutter inside the home.

A dog was rescued at the scene.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department are investigating this case. Police said the initial investigation does not indicate that the woman's death is suspicious.

