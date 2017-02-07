Oregon State students face possible tuition hike

Students are facing possible tuition hikes at Oregon State University as administrators prepare to receive less state funding than requested.

University president Ed Ray told the Corvallis Gazette-Times that a tuition hike between 2 and 3 percent would still mean an estimated annual shortfall of $20 million in operating expenses.

Lawmakers are expected to pass a two-year budget this summer.

State funding proposals are roughly $90 million to $100 million less than the $765 million requested by the state's seven public universities.

Ray said the university is unable to hold off on setting tuition rates until after lawmakers set a budget.

Administrators will likely submit a tuition increase to the university's board of trustees in March.

Ray said the university will also need to find ways to trim costs.

