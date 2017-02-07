Man wanted in connection with five bank robberies arrested on Oregon coast

A man wanted in connection with five bank robberies in Lake Oswego, McMinnville, Newberg and Salem was arrested on the Oregon coast, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Billy Dean Hays, 53, was spotted leaving a motel room on the 5300 block of Leif Erikson Drive in Astoria at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Task Force members. Hays had a parole violation warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board issued on Jan. 25 after originally being convicted of assault.

On Monday, the FBI announced a reward up to $3,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a wanted bank robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service reported that Hays is a "person of interest" in the following robberies:

Chase Bank, 111 S. State Street, Lake Oswego on Dec. 21, 2016

Chase Bank, 1675 N. Highway 99W, McMinnville on Jan. 10

Chase Bank, 480 Glen Creek Road Northwest, Salem on Jan. 19

OnPoint Community Credit Union, 2430 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville on Jan. 24

First Federal Savings and Loan, 121 N. Edwards Street, Newberg on Feb. 3

FBI agents said the suspect walked into the banks and credit unions, approached a teller, demanded cash and left on foot. In one of the robberies, the suspect was caught by surveillance cameras wearing an "FBI" hat.

Working closely with McMinnville and Portland detectives, the investigation led U.S. Marshals Task Force members to check various locations throughout Portland and parts of the Pacific Northwest, including on the Oregon coast.

Police requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service due to the severity of the crimes and because Hays was considered armed and dangerous.

Hays has previous convictions for felon in possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed firearm and possession and manufacture of drugs.

A jail booking photo of Hays was not immediately available Tuesday.

