Bathroom fire leads to evacuation at Westview High School

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (KPTV file image) Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (KPTV file image)
Westview High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a fire in a boys bathroom.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to the school at 4200 N.W. 185th Ave. at 12:10 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire was burning in an upstairs boys bathroom and was put out fairly quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters said the school was evacuated as a precaution. There were no reports of injuries.

