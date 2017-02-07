Deputies investigating woman's zip line death in Tillamook County

A woman died in a zip line accident when the tree connected to the zip line uprooted and crashed into her, according to deputies.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a woman was badly injured in a remote location near the Salmonberry Bridge at 5:53 a.m. Saturday.

Emergency crews used ATVs and hiked two miles to reach the victim.

Tami McVay, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said her boyfriend, Joshua Jackson, told them they were both on a zip line crossing the river when the tree it was attached to uprooted and landed on them.

McVay suffered severe head trauma.

Deputies said Jackson was arrested on a Clatsop County warrant and booked into the Tillamook County Jail. His arrest was not related to the zip line incident, but the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said the case remains under investigation.

