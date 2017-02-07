Small landslide blocks part of Hwy 26 near Vista Ridge Tunnel

Oregon Department of Transportation crews are responding to a landslide blocking traffic on Highway 26 near the Vista Ridge Tunnel Tuesday afternoon.

According to ODOT, the slide originally blocked two lanes of westbound traffic.

There is a small landslide blocking part of Highway 26 headed west near the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/rgQw0Q9AAB — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 7, 2017

ODOT does not have an estimated time for having the slide cleared. Officials are advising drivers to expect delays and long backups and suggest finding alternative routes.

Closer look at slide that closed 2 WB lanes of US26. Geologist worried mud will fall into highway with more rain coming #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/PJpDPqhNWC — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) February 8, 2017

ODOT said one right lane will remain closed on Highway 26 until Wednesday afternoon.

One WB right lane will remain closed on US 26 west of Vista Ridge Tunnel through tomorrow afternoon due to slide #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/OvqrtNA124 — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) February 8, 2017

