Small landslide blocks part of Hwy 26 near Vista Ridge Tunnel

Small landslide blocks part of Hwy 26 near Vista Ridge Tunnel

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon Department of Transportation crews are responding to a landslide blocking traffic on Highway 26 near the Vista Ridge Tunnel Tuesday afternoon.

According to ODOT, the slide originally blocked two lanes of westbound traffic.

ODOT does not have an estimated time for having the slide cleared. Officials are advising drivers to expect delays and long backups and suggest finding alternative routes.

ODOT said one right lane will remain closed on Highway 26 until Wednesday afternoon.

