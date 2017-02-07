Woman sentenced to 15 years for killing estranged husband in Lake Oswego

A woman who killed her estranged husband at a Lake Oswego home was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Nancy Kathleen Westbrook, 51, pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree manslaughter in January.

She was arrested in February 2016. Police initially responded to a report of a suicide on the 13000 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road.

Officers found the body of 36-year-old Joshua Westbrook and quickly determined his death was not a suicide.

Nancy Westbrook told investigators she shot her husband with a shotgun during a conversation about their relationship, which she described as abusive, according to court documents.

Friends told FOX 12 the couple had lived in northeast Portland, but they were separated at the time of the shooting and Joshua Westbrook was living with co-workers in Lake Oswego.

Nancy Westbrook was initially facing charges including murder-domestic violence, before reaching a plea agreement.

