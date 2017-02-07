Iranian baby arrives in Portland for heart surgery after delay due to Trump executive order

A 4-month-old Iranian girl with a serious heart condition has arrived in Portland for surgery following a delay due to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Fatemeh Reshad arrived in Portland early Tuesday morning and was admitted to Oregon Health & Science University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

OHSU Doctors said the results of initial testing are "promising."

"Fatemeh looks well. Our tests this morning have confirmed her diagnosis and the urgent need for treatment,” said Dr. Laurie Armsby, associate professor of pediatrics and interim head, Division of Pediatric Cardiology, OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital, OHSU School of Medicine. "As we suspected, her heart condition has resulted in injury to her lungs, however the studies today indicate that she has presented to us in time to reverse this process.”

Her treatment will begin with a cardiac catheterization, performed by Armsby, followed by a five- to six-hour surgical procedure performed by Dr. Irving Shen. Shen is the head of the Division of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery at OHSU Doernbecher, OHSU School of Medicine, and a nationally accomplished expert on Fatemeh's condition.

Fatemeh's story garnered international attention last month when she was not allowed to come to the U.S. with her family, even though they filled out the paperwork for tourist visas for the surgery.

Her grandparents and uncle live in Portland. The decision was made to come to Portland for her surgery due to the risk of having open heart surgery performed in Iran.

Fatemeh has a life-threatening heart defect known as transposition of the great arteries, or TGA. TGA with ventricular septal defect affects approximately 2 in 10,000 newborns each year.

Doctors said the standard treatment for TGA in the U.S. is heart surgery. The earlier it is performed, the more likely the chance for a successful outcome. If a child with TGA does not undergo surgery, there is no medical treatment that will prevent the outcome of death at a young age, according to OHSU.

OHSU released a statement Tuesday saying, "OHSU Doernbecher is providing life-saving care to Fatemeh as we do for thousands of children every year. No child in need of the OHSU Doernbecher's services has been displaced as a result. No state appropriations will be used for this infant's care."

Donations from the community help offset uncompensated care costs for children throughout the year. Donations can be made to the Doernbecher Children's Hospital Foundation at onwardohsu.org.

Anyone who wants to donate specifically for Fatemeh's care can go to a fund established for her at generosity.com.

