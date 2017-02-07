Iranian baby arrives in Portland for heart surgery after delay due to Trump executive order

A Western Oregon University student was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Salem Tuesday night.More >
A Western Oregon University student was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Salem Tuesday night.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
Portland police were forced to shoot at a dog that was reportedly attacking a group of children at a southeast Portland bus stop.More >
Portland police were forced to shoot at a dog that was reportedly attacking a group of children at a southeast Portland bus stop.More >
Two drivers are in jail after a wild road-rage incident Thursday morning moving across two interstates, a highway and then through a busy intersection in Vancouver.More >
Two drivers are in jail after a wild road-rage incident Thursday morning moving across two interstates, a highway and then through a busy intersection in Vancouver.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >
The U.S. Embassy has confirmed the death of a former Oregon resident and graduate of Tigard High School and Portland Community College at his home in Mexico.More >
The U.S. Embassy has confirmed the death of a former Oregon resident and graduate of Tigard High School and Portland Community College at his home in Mexico.More >
A body was discovered near railroad tracks in Fairview and deputies are calling the death suspicious.More >
A body was discovered near railroad tracks in Fairview and deputies are calling the death suspicious.More >
The Clackamas County Interagency Task Force began investigating a local drug trafficking organization and Eligio Jose Baltier-Carranza, 39, in February 2017.More >
The Clackamas County Interagency Task Force began investigating a local drug trafficking organization and Eligio Jose Baltier-Carranza, 39, in February 2017.More >
Deputies are searching for a woman considered armed and dangerous in connection with a heroin trafficking investigation in Polk County and Marion County.More >
Deputies are searching for a woman considered armed and dangerous in connection with a heroin trafficking investigation in Polk County and Marion County.More >
One woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after she allegedly struck a MAX train, then fled the scene.More >
One woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after she allegedly struck a MAX train, then fled the scene.More >