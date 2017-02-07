Protest leader Micah Rhodes arrested on sex abuse charges in Washington Co.

A man at the forefront of a number of the recent protests in Portland is now facing new charges of sex abuse, this time in Washington County.

Micah Rhodes, 23, was arrested Tuesday at the Multnomah County Justice Center Courthouse in Downtown Portland and then booked into the Washington County Jail on a charge of second-degree sex abuse.

Rhodes was at the justice center for his arraignment on an indictment in Multnomah County on four counts of second-degree sex abuse and one count of third-degree sex abuse.

He was originally arrested on January 25 on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, interfering with public transportation and a parole violation tied to a protest in downtown Portland.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Sex Crimes Unit then learned that Rhodes had sexual contact with a juvenile male in Multnomah County and a juvenile female in Washington County.

After reviewing information in their investigation, detectives believe there could be more victims who have not filed reports on Rhodes behavior.

Rhodes has been a leader of the "Don't Shoot PDX" group, as well as numerous Portland protests surrounding the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump. He was one of three people arrested during a protest involving Portland students who walked out of class in November.

Police ask anyone who was a victim or has information on the case to please contact Detective Jeff Myers at 503-823-0595 or through email.

