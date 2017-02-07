Portlanders using popular social media app to track down lost drones

Drone owners in the Portland area are using the power of social media to locate their wayward aircraft.

Record drone sales over the last two years have led to a dramatic increase in reports of lost drones, which in turn become social media posts about lost drones.

According to a spokesperson for Nextdoor.com, a social media platform that helps neighbors stay connected, there were more than 10,000 posts about drones over a one week span in January.

One of those posts came after Tanya Corkum's son Will lost his drone on his second flight at a park near his home.

Corkum asked a friend, who lives next to the park to post about the lost drone.

"We took a picture of it, and she posted it on the NextDoor app, and we said, 'drone went rogue, did anyone see it at this time over the forest?'" said Corkum.

Two hours later, her friend emailed her to say someone had replied to the post, and had seen the drone at a trailhead.

The next morning, Corkum and her son went to the trailhead and found the lost drone, right where post on NextDoor said it would be.

Will was delighted to have his new toy back, and Corkum said she gained a new appreciation for the power of social media.

