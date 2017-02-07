Reed College student critically injured in apartment fire has died

A Reed College student who was critically injured in an a southeast Portland apartment fire has died.

Mara Gibbs was one of three people inside an apartment at the Garden Park Apartments when a fire broke out around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters rescued Gibbs from inside the apartment. Two other women were able to escape by jumping from a second story window.

On Monday, Gibbs was listed in critical condition at the Legacy Oregon Burn Center.

Reed College President John Kroger sent an email to students and faculty letting them know that Gibbs passed away due to her injuries on Tuesday.

It is with profound sadness that I share the tragic news that Margalit "Mara" Gibbs, one of the Reed students injured in the off-campus apartment fire on Sunday morning, has passed away. This is a sudden and shocking loss to the entire community. Our deepest sympathies go out to Mara's family, roommates, friends and all those who are mourning her today. Mara's mother has told us that the relationships that Mara forged during her time at Reed were the most meaningful she has ever had. She is thankful that Mara found such close, loving, and caring friends. Mara's parents are in Portland for only a short time, and they would like to honor her life with a gathering on campus. Please join Mara's family and friends for a community gathering on Wednesday, February 8, 6pm in the Student Union.

A YouCaring page has been set up by a friend of Gibbs and her roommates, Miranda McGough and Hattie Dalzell.

