Hillsboro School District approves plan to make up six snow days

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Hillsboro School District will make up six of nine instructional days that were canceled in December 2016 and January 2017 due to snow and ice.

School board members voted unanimously on Tuesday night to approve an amended version of the district's proposed plan to make up six of the lost school days.

The district approved a plan to eliminate late start and early release on Wednesdays and make Friday, April 14 a school day. 

The district is also adding June 19-23 as school days for students in grades K-11. Last days of school and graduation dates for current seniors will remain unchanged.

An updated 2016-17 calendar will be available on the districts website on Wednesday.

