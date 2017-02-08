Around 300 people rally for Hillsboro to become a sanctuary city

Will the City of Hillsboro become a safe harbor for undocumented immigrants? This is a question that has been on the minds of people who live in Hillsboro, and on Tuesday night, nearly 300 people took to the streets to rally for a sanctuary city.

For weeks people in the City of Hillsboro have demanded that undocumented immigrants no longer have to fear being deported.

"Nobody should be living in fear, nobody should be going to school in fear, and that we stand together as a community," said Jaime Rodriguez. "You don't just see somebody leave and never know what happened to them. We stand up for each other and this is the U.S., this is united."

What started out as a small group of 30 quickly transformed into hundreds who want to see Hillsboro become a sanctuary city.

But out of the hundreds, there was one person who opposed the title.

"I'm not saying that immigrants or illegal immigrants are bad. I'm not saying they're all evil. I'm saying we have these laws to protect ourselves," said one person who was against the idea of making Hillsboro a sanctuary city.

Even though the crowd weaved through traffic, they were calm and unified, and police did not interfere with their demonstration as people made their way to the Civic Center where a council meeting was being held.

Marchers are blocking roads at this time in Hillsboro but it's peaceful and police are helping keep it organized @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/FgILxCLihc — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) February 8, 2017

The decision about making Hillsboro a sanctuary city has been delayed for months as city council is waiting for a new council member to fill the seat of the newly appointed mayor.

In the middle of that meeting, council members were greeted by protesters who flooded into the meeting to testify.

"Please do not fear the refugees. They're just leaving a land of hate and murder just to have a better life here in this country," one protester said at the meeting.

In the end, city council listened to protesters voice their opinion.

"We hope it to be a peace of mind for those who are undocumented and know that they have support, know that they're wanted and that they contribute to society everyday and that we're a greater society because of it," another protester said.

City council will make their final decision of the city's status on March 7.

