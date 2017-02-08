Recent rains wash out NW Portland street, floods basement of nearby home

The recent rain was too much for one northwest Portland neighborhood, run-off from Forest Park created a trench down the middle of their street trapping some people in their homes.

"It became basically a river," Susan Beaird said. "None of us could move or get out."

Beaird lives on Northwest 60th Avenue which was inundated with water on Sunday night and Monday morning.

"Nobody could drive on this side, and then several big channels here, so these folks couldn't get out, and nobody could get out from there and it just went down the center of the road," Beaird said.

The small neighborhood sits right below Forest Park, that's where all the water came from. What snow pack was up there melted in Sunday's deluge of rain and came rushing down.

"All of this mud has now washed down through the road," Tom Durham the service manager at John's Waterproofing Company said.

He shared several pictures with FOX 12 of the damage. He was called to Beaird's home Tuesday to help get the water that had pooled in her basement.

Durham says his crews have been very busy.

"Basements that haven't been treated and waterproofed before are losing thousands and thousands of dollars of finished work," Durham said.

He suggested the following things to check for leaks in your basement. Are the walls or baseboards bowing, discolored or have water stains? Durham says those are red flags. He also says to keep an eye and nose out for any new mildew or mold on or behind the drywall. If it is growing, it is a sign moisture is getting in.

Durham also suggests checking gutter downspouts and making sure they are draining away from your home. Lastly, he says having someone come and inspect your home for leaks is a good option.

