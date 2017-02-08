Missing Beaverton woman found safe

A missing Beaverton woman has been found safe, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help locating 63-year-old Shirley Darlow on Wednesday morning.

She was last seen by her family late Tuesday night.

Family members said Darlow has dementia and other medical conditions that make it difficult for her to find her way home.

Deputies said someone called law enforcement at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday after spotting Darlow and recognizing her from her photo on the news.

Deputies said she was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but she is believed to be OK.

