Missing Beaverton woman found safe

Deputies are searching for a woman considered armed and dangerous in connection with a heroin trafficking investigation in Polk County and Marion County.More >
A local woman's Facebook video is sparking debate in Portland even inspiring a protest.More >
The Clackamas County Interagency Task Force began investigating a local drug trafficking organization and Eligio Jose Baltier-Carranza, 39, in February 2017.More >
A woman walked away with no injuries after her car smashed into a hair salon in Salem Friday.More >
Two drivers are in jail after a wild road-rage incident Thursday morning moving across two interstates, a highway and then through a busy intersection in Vancouver.More >
Her baby couldn’t wait any longer to enter the world, so a mom took matters into her own hands and delivered the baby in rush hour traffic!More >
A southeast Portland mother is sharing her story after she jumped between an attacking pit bull and a group of kids waiting for the school bus Thursday.More >
A Northeast Portland man is facing several animal abuse charges, accused of poisoning his neighbor’s dogs with a ricin-like toxin.More >
A body was discovered near railroad tracks in Fairview and deputies are calling the death suspicious.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
