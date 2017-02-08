Missing Beaverton woman found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Beaverton woman found safe

Washington County Sheriff's Office patrol car (KPTV file image)
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A missing Beaverton woman has been found safe, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help locating 63-year-old Shirley Darlow on Wednesday morning.

She was last seen by her family late Tuesday night. 

Family members said Darlow has dementia and other medical conditions that make it difficult for her to find her way home.

Deputies said someone called law enforcement at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday after spotting Darlow and recognizing her from her photo on the news.

Deputies said she was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but she is believed to be OK. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

