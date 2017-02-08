More wet weather headed for Portland, drivers in for rainy commute

Wednesday is shaping up to be quite a soaker, according to meteorologists.

Heavy rain began to move into the Portland area around 5:30 a.m. and FOX 12 meteorologist Joe Raineri said it’s going to stick around for most of Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch that will go into effect 4 p.m. Wednesday and end at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Weather experts said temperatures will linger around 40 degrees. Rainfall will be steady and heavy at times with almost 1.50" of rain possible by the end of the day.

Heavy rain is already moving in. A flood watch will be in effect the next couple of days. #pdxweather pic.twitter.com/qajV4NrITu — Joe Raineri (@JoeRaineriKPTV) February 8, 2017

The Gorge will be hit with another round of ice and snow Wednesday. Around six inches of snow is expected with freezing rain falling on top of it. An ice warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Gorge can't catch a break this winter, another round of ice & snow today. A half a foot of snow possible with freezing rain too. pic.twitter.com/DyjL9CyjeQ — FOX 12 KPTV Weather (@fox12weather) February 8, 2017

Rain showers will continue into Thursday, but warmer temperatures are expected.

With heavy rain comes problems associated with landslides and flooding. Oregon geologists warn that saturated ground can create a bigger risk for landslides.

“The soils just don’t have enough time to drain if we keep having these storms back to back to back, that’s when our risk goes up,” said geologist Bill Burns.

The biggest indicator for where future slides may happen is where the ground has slid in the past.

Numerous slides have reported throughout the area over the last week.

One westbound lane of Highway 26 near the Vista Ridge Tunnel still remains blocked Wednesday morning because of a small slide. Crews will begin working to clear the slide at 9 a.m. Two westbound right lanes will be closed while workers make repairs.

Another slide was reported on Northwest Old Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro Wednesday morning, according to Washington County deputies.

#alert slide near 10000 NW Old Corn Pass. Earlier reports that it was on Corn Pass were incorrect. -SW #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/7cw6xj8YWF — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) February 8, 2017

Wet weather conditions are expected to continue into the weekend. Dryer conditions will arrive in the early part of next week.

