Five people, two pets displaced after fire burns through house in SE Portland

Five people and two pets are without a home Wednesday morning after a fire erupted outside a home in southeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews said they responded to the blaze in the 7600 block Southeast 162nd Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire began on the rear porch and extended to the home.

SE162nd: fire is out, no injuries, no word on cause at this time. All 5 occupants and 2 pets displaced. @RedCrossCasc responding. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 8, 2017

SE 162nd: Crews mopping up the scene after early morning house fire. pic.twitter.com/JQhUbxQlsE — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 8, 2017

Five men and two pets were able to make it out with no injuries.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

