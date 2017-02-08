Five people, two pets displaced after fire burns through house i - KPTV - FOX 12

Five people, two pets displaced after fire burns through house in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: PF&R Courtesy: PF&R
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Five people and two pets are without a home Wednesday morning after a fire erupted outside a home in southeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews said they responded to the blaze in the 7600 block Southeast 162nd Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire began on the rear porch and extended to the home.

Five men and two pets were able to make it out with no injuries.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

