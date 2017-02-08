On the Go with Joe at Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. had an explosive time at the Portland Expo Center previewing 42nd running of the Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show.

The show features many outdoor educational activities for all ages including smokehouse demonstrations, outdoor survival training, ammunition sales, and horn demonstrations.

Brutus, the 900-pound Grizzly Bear will also make an appearance.

The Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show takes place Feb. 8 through Feb. 12. Learn more at TheSportsShow.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.