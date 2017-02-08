On the Go with Joe at Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show

Joe V. had an explosive time at the Portland Expo Center previewing 42nd running of the Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show.

The show features many outdoor educational activities for all ages including smokehouse demonstrations, outdoor survival training, ammunition sales, and horn demonstrations.

Brutus, the 900-pound Grizzly Bear will also make an appearance.

The Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show takes place Feb. 8 through Feb. 12. Learn more at TheSportsShow.com.

